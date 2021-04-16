New Strong Buy Stocks for April 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX): This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV): This company that is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): This provider of ocean-going transportation services across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN): This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.

