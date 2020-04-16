New Strong Buy Stocks For April 16th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This company that manufactures and markets food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
