New Strong Buy Stocks for April 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Tactile Systems Technology TCMD: This medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Quote
Quad Graphics QUAD: This company which is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus
Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote
YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company which, is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus
YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
Applied Materials AMAT: This company which, is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Applied Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote
Portillo's Inc. PTLO: This company which, provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favourites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.
Portillo's Inc. Price and Consensus
Portillo's Inc. price-consensus-chart | Portillo's Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.