New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): This designer, producer and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB): This lifestyle apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT): This designer and manufacturer of toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA): This regional property-casualty insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS): This owner and operator of an insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

