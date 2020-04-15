New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
21Vianet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 21Vianet Group, Inc. Quote
Exterran Corporation (EXTN): This systems and process company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.
Exterran Corporation Price and Consensus
Exterran Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exterran Corporation Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This company that operates as a gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Price and Consensus
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp price-consensus-chart | BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Exterran Corporation (EXTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.