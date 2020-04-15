Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

21Vianet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 21Vianet Group, Inc. Quote

Exterran Corporation (EXTN): This systems and process company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Exterran Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Exterran Corporation Price and Consensus

Exterran Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exterran Corporation Quote

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This company that operates as a gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

 

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Price and Consensus

 

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Price and Consensus

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp price-consensus-chart | BioSpecifics Technologies Corp Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Exterran Corporation (EXTN): Free Stock Analysis Report

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular