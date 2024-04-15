New Strong Buy Stocks for April 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dell Technologies DELL: This company which is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Constellium CSTM: This company which develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
StepStone Group STEP: This private market investment firm which is focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This one-stop travel service company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company which, operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
