New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This multinational investor-owned healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): This mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Deere & Company (DE): This manufacturer of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery, diesel engines, drivetrains used in heavy equipment, and lawn care equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL): This manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): This manufacturer of differentiated and commodity chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

