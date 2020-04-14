New Strong Buy Stocks For April 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE): This company that markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME): This company that provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): This company that manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS): This company that provides construction, maintenance, and support services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

