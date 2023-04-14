New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Airbnb, Inc. ABNB: This platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ: This engineered drilling and production equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP: This biotechnology company focused on rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.