New Strong Buy Stocks for April 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS: This theme park and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17.9% over the last 60 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Quote

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This integrated energy company based on the business of hydrocarbons has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 275.6% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus

YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This company which engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.