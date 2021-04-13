New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL): This independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This diversified financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU): This provider of online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): This provider of facility solutions throughout the United States and various international locations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of steel and metal products, and related materials and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

