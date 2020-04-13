New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): This company that operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This provider of health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): This company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells various natural and organic foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
