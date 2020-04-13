Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): This company that operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

21Vianet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

21Vianet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 21Vianet Group, Inc. Quote

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): This vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This provider of health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): This company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells various natural and organic foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): This company that provides financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Oportun Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Oportun Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oportun Financial Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET): Free Stock Analysis Report

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular