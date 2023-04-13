New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD: This digital media company that distributes content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

BuzzFeed, Inc. Price and Consensus

BuzzFeed, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BuzzFeed, Inc. Quote

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO: This coconut water products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM: This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.25% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.