New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.

Cactus, Inc. WHD: This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

