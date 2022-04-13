New Strong Buy Stocks for April 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus
LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote
Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL: This operator of a portfolio of minerals and royalty interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Brigham Minerals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brigham Minerals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brigham Minerals, Inc. Quote
Cactus, Inc. WHD: This company that sells and rents wellheads and pressure control equipments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Cactus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus
Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Capital City Bank Group Price and Consensus
Capital City Bank Group price-consensus-chart | Capital City Bank Group Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Capital City Bank Group (CCBG): Free Stock Analysis Report
LCNB Corporation (LCNB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cactus, Inc. (WHD): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.