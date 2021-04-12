New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Canon Inc. (CAJ): This manufacturer and seller of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH): This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This provider of crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

Halliburton Company (HAL): This provider of a variety of services and products to oil and natural gas companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Halliburton Company Price and Consensus

Halliburton Company price-consensus-chart | Halliburton Company Quote

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI): This provider of commercial real estate services to corporate as well as institutional clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Colliers International Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Colliers International Group Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): Get Free Report



Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canon, Inc. (CAJ): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.