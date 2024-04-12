New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This enterprise software company that creates and provides software for businesses to launch and manage their subscription-based services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

Intrusion Inc. INTZ: This cybersecurity company based in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. Price and Consensus

Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This wealth management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.