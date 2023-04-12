New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celularity Inc. CELU: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Celularity, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celularity, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celularity, Inc. Quote

MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI: This peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. Price and Consensus

MoneyGram International Inc. price-consensus-chart | MoneyGram International Inc. Quote

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

EQRx, Inc. EQRX: This medicine company focused on oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

EQRx, Inc. Price and Consensus

EQRx, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EQRx, Inc. Quote

Surrozen, Inc. SRZN: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Surrozen, Inc. Price and Consensus

Surrozen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Surrozen, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

