New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.