New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Price and Consensus
Kosmos Energy Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Kosmos Energy Ltd. Quote
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
PetroChina Company Limited PTR: This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus
PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
SM Energy Company (SM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.