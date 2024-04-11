New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Portillo's Inc. PTLO: This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This travel service provider for the leisure and recreation industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT: This online travel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

