New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ageas SA/NV AGESY: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Arcellx, Inc. ACLX: This immunotherapy-focused clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 131.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT: This integrated steel and mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation X: This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX: This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

