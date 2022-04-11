New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trinseo plc TSE: This materials solutions provider and latex binder manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This company which manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products of motor fuels in the U.S. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL: This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.