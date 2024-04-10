News & Insights

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th

April 10, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL:  This servers, storage and PCs providerhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV: This customer experience and payments software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group LP STEP: This private equity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

