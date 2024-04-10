New Strong Buy Stocks for April 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This servers, storage and PCs providerhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Weave Communications, Inc. WEAV: This customer experience and payments software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Weave Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Weave Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Weave Communications, Inc. Quote

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

StepStone Group LP STEP: This private equity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

