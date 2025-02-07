New Strong Buy Stocks for February 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Allegiant ALGT: This low-cost passenger airline company which focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 day.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute UTI: This company which provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Curbline Properties Corp. CURB: This real estate investment trust which owns and manages convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

