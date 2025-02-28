New Strong Buy Stocks for February 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO: This company which is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of unique and creative content via myriad channels, including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming and the sale of consumer products featuring brands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. STRW: This company which is an owner/lessor of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 day.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company which specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping and Futures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Archrock AROC: This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

