New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dana DAN: Thiscompany which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 day.

SouthState Corporation SSB: This financial services company which provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Innodata INOD: This company which is a leading provider of content supply chain solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Freshwork FRSH: This company which provides software as a service platform which enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website and social networks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Freshpet FRPT: This pet food company which manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

