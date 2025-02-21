New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. BHRB: This bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Quote
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB: This cannabis company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 560% over the last 60 days.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Price and Consensus
Aurora Cannabis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aurora Cannabis Inc. Quote
Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA: This water infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price and Consensus
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS price-consensus-chart | MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This warehouse club operator company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH: This payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (MWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.