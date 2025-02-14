New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Freshworks Inc. FRSH: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY: This telecommunication services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE: This workforce solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC: This animal health and mineral nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
