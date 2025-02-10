New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. PFIS: This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX: This medical devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified mortgage financing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

