New Strong Buy Stocks for December 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM: This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas Bank Limited UOVEY: This banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. GSBC: This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Weibo Corporation WB: This social media platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This digital infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

