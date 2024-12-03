New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI: This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Quote

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. BOW: This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION: This banking products and related services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for PCB Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

