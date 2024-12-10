New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Innovid Corp. CTV: This independent software platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This passenger airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.