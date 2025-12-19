New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 19: HNRG, PSX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This provider of a database platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.9% over the last 60 days.

Hallador Energy Company Price and Consensus

Hallador Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Hallador Energy Company Quote

SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

SiriusPoint Ltd. Price and Consensus

SiriusPoint Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SiriusPoint Ltd. Quote

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

