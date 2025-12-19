New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 19: HNRG, PSX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Phillips 66 Price and Consensus
Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote
MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This provider of a database platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus
MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote
Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.9% over the last 60 days.
Hallador Energy Company Price and Consensus
Hallador Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Hallador Energy Company Quote
SiriusPoint Ltd. SPNT: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
SiriusPoint Ltd. Price and Consensus
SiriusPoint Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SiriusPoint Ltd. Quote
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS: This tree nuts and peanuts company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Price and Consensus
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. price-consensus-chart | John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"
Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.See Our Top Stock to Double (Plus 4 Runners Up) >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.