New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 18: MTLS, AMX, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc. CALX: This provider of cloud and software platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Materialise NV MTLS: This company that engages in the business of software, medical applications, and manufacturing services related to 3D printing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
America Movil AMX: This telecommunications services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
