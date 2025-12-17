New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 17: FG, LSPD, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. FG: This fixed annuities and life insurance products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol Corporation APH: This company that designs and manufactures electronic connectors, interconnect systems and sensors for diverse global industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD: This seller of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. ALLT: This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. BFH: This U.S.-based tech-forward financial services company that provides payment and lending solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

