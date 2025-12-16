New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 16: MDB, OMCL, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capital One Financial Corporation COF: This financial services company for the Capital One, National Association has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days

Capital One Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Capital One Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Capital One Financial Corporation Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human capital management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This provider of a database platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This company that provides automated medication management and adherence solutions for hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare providers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.