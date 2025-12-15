New Strong Buy Stocks for Dec. 15: JOYY, VRT, and More

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Isabella Bank Corporation ISBA: This bank holding company for Isabella Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Isabella Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Isabella Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Isabella Bank Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This provider of power, cooling and infrastructure solutions for data centers, telecom networks and industrial facilities worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

JOYY Inc. JOYY: This operator of social media platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (JOYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.