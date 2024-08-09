New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lightspeed POS LSPD: This company which provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Maplebear Inc. CART: This grocery technology company which works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.
Masimo MASI: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a family of non-invasive monitoring systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners DKL: This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
