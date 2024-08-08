New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Meritage Homes MTH: This company which is one of the leading designers and builders of single-family homes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

UL Solutions Inc. ULS: This company which provides safety science services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Krystal Biotech KRYS: This gene therapy company which is engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. Price and Consensus

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This cruise company which primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Price and Consensus

Driven Brands Holdings DRVN: This automotive services company which provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 day.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

