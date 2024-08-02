New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

TransMedics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

Yelp Inc. YELP: This local business platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yelp Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

