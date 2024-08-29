New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marex Group PLC MRX: This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

Canon CAJPY: This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 day.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

LSI Industries LYTS: This image solutions company which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

MPLX LP MPLX: This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutionss, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP Price and Consensus

MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marex Group PLC (MRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canon, Inc. (CAJPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.