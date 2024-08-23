New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Roche Holding AG RHHBY: This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. APELY: This electronic component company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

