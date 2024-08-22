New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This semiconductor process control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online vehicle marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

