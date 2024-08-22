New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
Nova Ltd. NVMI: This semiconductor process control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nova Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Ltd. Quote
CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online vehicle marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.