New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises DXPE: This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Forum Energy Technologies FET: This company which is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

Universal Health Services UHS: This company which owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 day.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Health Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Health Services, Inc. Quote

