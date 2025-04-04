New Strong Buy Stocks for April 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Frontline plc FRO: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This industrial filtration and fluid control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This digital securities brokerage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC: This online sports betting and gaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

