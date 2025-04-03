New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This financial brokerage and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote

Naspers Limited NPSNY: This consumer internet company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Naspers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Naspers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Naspers Ltd. Quote

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.