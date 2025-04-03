New Strong Buy Stocks for April 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NCR Atleos Corporation NATL: This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus
NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote
BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This financial brokerage and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote
Naspers Limited NPSNY: This consumer internet company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Naspers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Naspers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Naspers Ltd. Quote
Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV: This cloud-based software provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Veeva Systems Inc. Price and Consensus
Veeva Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
