New Strong Buy Stocks for April 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

CNB Financial Corporation CCNE: This bank holding company for CNB Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

CNB Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNB Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNB Financial Corporation Quote

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

