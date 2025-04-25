New Strong Buy Stocks for April 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USNZY: This company which is Latin America's biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world's largest twenty steel producers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 day.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Price and Consensus

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA price-consensus-chart | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

Gulfport Energy GPOR: This independent natural gas and oil company which focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Gulfport Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gulfport Energy Corporation Quote

Orchid Island Capital ORC: This specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Quote

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

On Holding ONON: This company which provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

On Holding AG Price and Consensus

On Holding AG price-consensus-chart | On Holding AG Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.