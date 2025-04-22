New Strong Buy Stocks for April 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. DPMLF: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

MAC Copper Limited MTAL: This metals and mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

MAC Copper Limited Price and Consensus

MAC Copper Limited price-consensus-chart | MAC Copper Limited Quote

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX: This commercial-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Bally's Corporation BALY: This casino-entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Bally's Corporation Price and Consensus

Bally's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bally's Corporation Quote

