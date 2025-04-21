New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH: This functional beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Celsius Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celsius Holdings Inc. Quote

Bank First Corporation BFC: This holding company for Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank First National Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank First National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank First National Corporation Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This global research and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

ASML Holding N.V. ASML: This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank First National Corporation (BFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.