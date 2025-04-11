New Strong Buy Stocks for April 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings FUTU: This technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: ThisCredit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 day.

Excelerate Energy EE: This company which is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Danone DANOY: This company is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

